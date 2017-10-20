Hadhad Family of Antigonish win national award

The founders of the Antigonish business Peace by Chocolate have won a national award.

At a ceremony in Ottawa last night, the Hadhad Family was named winner of the Newcomer Entrepreneur Award. The honour was presented at the National Start Up Canada Awards. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser accepted the award on behalf of the family. Start Up Canada is a grasswork network of businesses with a goal of building a positive environment for entrepreneurship.

The business has grown significantly since the Syrian family arrived in Canada about a year and half ago. Last month, Peace By Chocolate officially opened it’s new factory on Cloverville Road. The new facility will help the company meet increased demand for its chocolates, including a deal to supply its product to Sobeys grocery stories in Atlantic Canada.