Hazelton participates in discussion on Mental Health with Canada’s Premiers in Edmonton
Posted at 8:41 am on July 19, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Edmonton. Representatives from Canada’s Nurses Unions and the Mental Health Commission of Canada co-hosted a breakfast briefing Tuesday for the premiers on mental health. The premiers were told one in five Canadians will develop a mental illness by age 25, 50 per cent of family doctors’ time is spent addressing mental health issues or illnesses, and 43 per cent of us will experience a mental health problem or illness in our lifetime. As well, mental illness costs the Canadian economy up to 50 billion dollars annually.