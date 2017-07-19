Hazelton participates in discussion on Mental Health with Canada’s Premiers in Edmonton

The President of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union Janet Hazelton is pleased with a meeting she and other health care leaders had with Canada’s Premiers at their summit in Edmonton. Representatives from Canada’s Nurses Unions and the Mental Health Commission of Canada co-hosted a breakfast briefing Tuesday for the premiers on mental health. The premiers were told one in five Canadians will develop a mental illness by age 25, 50 per cent of family doctors’ time is spent addressing mental health issues or illnesses, and 43 per cent of us will experience a mental health problem or illness in our lifetime. As well, mental illness costs the Canadian economy up to 50 billion dollars annually.

Hazelton, a St. FX graduate and Antigonish native says with the federal government investing five billion dollars in targeted mental health services delivered by the provinces and territories, now is the time to have an open discussion.

Hazelton says she’s impressed by the interest and the level of commitment on mental health by the premiers. She says the next step is to ensure the leaders follow through on their commitments.