Heartland Tour coming to Antigonish Friday

A group of cyclists will be coming through the Antigonish area on Friday looking to promote the benefits of healthy, active living for your heart. The Heartland Tour is led by one of the province's chief cardiologists, Nick Giacomantonio, who travels the province with a group of people to draw attention to ones 'heart health".

Norma Jean MacDonald is one of the local organizers for the event that visits Antigonish this Friday. She encourages the public to come out and learn more about healthy, active living:

The Heartland Tour will feature a full day of activities on Friday at Columbus Field, highlighted by a 75 km ride around Cape George. The family bike ride starts at noon with games and activities planned through the afternoon.