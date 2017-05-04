Heavy Rain coming this weekend
Posted at 11:18 am on May 4, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Get ready for a lot of rain this weekend. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, indicating a new low pressure system will advance over the Great Lakes and bring another prolonged period of rain starting Friday night. It will begin in southwestern Nova Scotia, spreading to the rest of the province during the night.
Rainfall amounts from the system is expected to be around 50 mm’s, with higher amounts in some areas.