Herald Acquires TC Media

April 13, 2017 Herald Gets Transcontinental MBM

It was announced this morning that the Chronicle Herald has acquired the newspaper and publishing assets of Transcontinental Media in Atlantic Canada. The purchase by SaltWire, the media group that publishes the Herald, results in 28 new publications through Atlantic Canada, including 7 in Nova Scotia.

The release says the 650 Transcontinental employees are part of the contract and will receive an offer from SaltWire. The acquisition includes The News, based out of New Glasgow, The Truro Daily News and the Cape Breton Post.

This acquisition happens while workers are on day 446 of a strike with the Chronicle Herald management.