Highland Village Day Planned

The Highland Village in Iona is getting geared up to celebrate 56 years of tradition. Highland Village Day continues to be a favourite summer event showcasing traditional music, song and dance.

Rodney Chaisson is Director for the museum, and says this years concert will feature Pictou Counties own Dave Gunning, along with many other local favorites in the Iona area.

The price of admission also allows you to roam the hill and visit period buildings of the Village to learn about Cape Breton’s Scottish and Gaelic history. The concert runs from 2:00-6:00 Saturday.