Hines says provincial funding to assist in settling land title in five prominently Black Communities is a good first step
Posted at 8:53 am on October 2, 2017 | Filed Under: News
It was announced last week that the province is putting 2.7 million dollars to assist people in five predominantly black communities get title to their land; something they’ve struggled to obtain for decades. Two of these communities, Sunnyville and Lincolnville fall into MLA Lloyd Hines’ constituency of Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie.
Early criticism of this funding is that it lacks the dollar amount to make a change in these communities that have battled the province to assist them. Hines says that this funding is a good first step from the Province:
The problem can be traced back two centuries, when the government gave plots of land to Black Loyalists who sought refuge after the War of 1812. Deeds were not given to the settlers, meaning that for generations, the land could not be passed down through the family.