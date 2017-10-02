Hines says provincial funding to assist in settling land title in five prominently Black Communities is a good first step

It was announced last week that the province is putting 2.7 million dollars to assist people in five predominantly black communities get title to their land; something they’ve struggled to obtain for decades. Two of these communities, Sunnyville and Lincolnville fall into MLA Lloyd Hines’ constituency of Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie.

Early criticism of this funding is that it lacks the dollar amount to make a change in these communities that have battled the province to assist them. Hines says that this funding is a good first step from the Province: