Home Invasion investigated in Pictou

Police are investigating a home invasion that took place early Sunday morning at a residence on High St. in Pictou.

The initial investigation determined that two males entered the residence at 7:30 a.m. with a firearm demanding pills and money. The two suspects then fled the scene.

The RCMP Police Dog Services searched for the two suspects but did not locate them. The RCMP Forensic Identification Section is assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333.