HomeWarming officials recommends residents to apply for program now before winter hits the province again

There is a Nova Scotia Program that can help Nova Scotians save money on their heating bills for free! HomeWarming is offered by Efficiency Nova Scotia and is part of a broad, province-wide initiative to provide energy efficient upgrades to income-qualified homeowners. The work includes energy assessments, upgrades to insulation and air quality improvements.

Sean Kelly is Managing Coordinator of Marketing for HomeWarming. He says many people do not take the program seriously because the service is done for free. He assures people that it is quite legit:

This service is offered to people who fall into a certain income bracket and own their home. Kelly recommends applying for the program now before action picks up before winter strikes again.