Hospital Foundation plans to purchase Portable Obstetrical Ultrasound with Money Raised for Hospital Help Day

The St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation has chosen the equipment that will be purchased from money it raises in the annual 989XFM Hospital Help Day Fab Five Raffle next week.

Foundation Chair Joe MacDonald says it will buy a portable obstetrical ultrasound.

Up to now, hospital staff has borrowed a similar piece of equipment from the Emergency Department, which has been at times disruptive for the ER.

The Hospital Help Day Radiothon will be Wednesday, October 25th on 989XFM.