Independent Police Watchdog investigates arrest in Waycobah

The province’s Serious Incident Response Team has started an investigation involving a female youth from Waycobah dating back to an August the 23rd arrest. On that evening, a Port Hawkesbury RCMP member was called to a residence on the Waycobah First nation because of a complaint of an intoxicated person in a residence.

The female youth was noted to be intoxicated, and while being escorted from the home she ran from police. She was arrested shortly after, held in custody overnight and released to hospital. A week later, medical records demonstrated that the female had suffered a fracture to her ankle.

As a result, the SIRT will conduct and invesitgation into the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact SiRT, toll free, at 1-855-450-2010.