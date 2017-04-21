Inverness Conservatives preparing for provincial election

The Conservative MLA for Inverness is ready and prepared for the next election, whenever it may be called. Allan MacMaster says the recent Liberal spending spree has all signs pointing to an election sooner rather than later.

Because of this, MacMaster is planning on having a rally and celebration in Inverness to ready his supporters for the election. MacMaster says the celebration is meant to bring people together:

The rally will take place at the Inverness Fire Hall at 2:00 on Saturday afternoon.