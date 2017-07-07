Inverness County Farmer dies on his property
A body of a farmer in Inverness county who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found. Just prior to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Inverness District RCMP responded to a call of an overdue person.
A 70-year-old man from Long Point had been on his working on his farm and failed to return home at end of day. As a result, an extensive search of the 400+ acre farm was conducted.
Early Thursday morning the remains of the 70-year-old man were located on the property. The investigation is continuing.