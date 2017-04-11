Inverness County’s Town Heroes excited about ECMA nominations, preparing new record

A Cape Breton Alternative Rock band is hoping for a clean sweep when they head to the ECMA’s in St. John. The Town Heroes head to New Brunswick nominated for two awards, including Video of the Year and Group Recording of the year.

Lead singer and guitar player, Mike Ryan says the nominations and wins are always a treat, but seeing people enjoy their music is the icing on the cake:

Ryan says the group has finished recording the tracks for a new cd and are in the mixing and editing stages now. They hope to realease the album this coming Fall