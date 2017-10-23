Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster welcomes appointment of a team to discuss Canso Causeway issues

The MLA for Inverness is hoping that a new team put together by the transportation minister will mean fixes to the Canso Causeway. Allan MacMaster says that delays through the summer months caused by swing bridge failures resulted in delays and headaches for local motorists.

MacMaster learned during the sitting of the legislature that a team has been put together to address a number of problems with the bridge and Port Hasting rotary. MacMaster does not want to see his concern swept away:

MacMaster says new technology is being used to open and close the swing bridge, and the issues seem to resolve mostly around the new parts. MacMaster also hopes the clogging of the rotary is something the the transportation department will look at.