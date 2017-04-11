Inverness MLA says Gravel Road program has been needed for years

One local MLA has mixed feelings about the new “Gravel Road Capital Program” that was unveiled last week. PC MLA for Inverness, Allan MacMaster thinks a new gravel road budget of 10 million dollars is a great investment for the province.

This new plan, however, comes after the government spent about 6 million dollars less per year over the last 4 years. MacMaster says this plan is something he has been wanting for years:

MacMaster says that this plan comes too late, as many roads have not been getting the attention they’ve needed over the last couple years.