J. P. Cormier and Dave Gunning Team Up for new Record

Two Nova Scotia songwriters have paired to release a new CD. “Two”, is an album featuring two voices, two guitars and two musicians. J.P Cormier is one of those musicians, while Pictou County’s Dave Gunning is the other.

Gunning says it is always a pleasure to write and perform alongside Cormier and the two have struck up a friendship that extends past music. The two have worked together since 1995, and Gunning says it is always an exciting experience:

The ten track album includes songs they wrote together, new arrangements of antique folk numbers and some covers