John Angus MacDonald of the Trews says Gord Downie had a profound impact on the band

On Wednesday, a nation wept as news spread that Tragically Hip frontman, Gord Downie passed away after a fight with brain cancer. Politicians, fans and musicians remembered a man who was a truly great Canadian and person.

Canadian rock band guitarist, and Antigonish native, John-Angus MacDonald of The Trews says that Gord Downie had a profound impact on their band, and helped shape them during their early years. MacDonald says that Downie gave advise to him in the early days of the Trews:

MacDonald says that he has fond memories of listening to the 1998 album Phantom Power in high school and seeing the Hip play in Halifax with his family during that albums tour. MacDonald says that the Tragically Hip in his mind will forever be “Canada’s Band”.