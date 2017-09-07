Join Travel Our Way for an evening of fun!

You’re invited! Join Travel Our Way, along with Transat Holidays and AMA Waterways for an evening of fun. Learn what’s new with Transat, and come hear what’s all the rave is about in the ever so popular world of river cruising! The event takes place this evening at 6:30 p.m. in the main reception area of the Keating Centre. RSVP to 902-863-9430 or A Larkin at Travel Our Way dot com. That’s an evening of fun with Travel Our Way and AMA Waterways, this evening at 6:30 at the Keating Centre!