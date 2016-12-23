Judge to rule in New Year on District 3/5 Council Seat election

A judge has reserved decision on a case that will determine the status of a seat on St. Mary’s District Council.

On Wednesday the Municipality appeared before the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in Antigonish on their application to nullify the election result for District 3/5 in October’s municipal election. The outcome of the hearing on Wednesday was an agreement on the statement of facts and an announcement from the judge that a written decision on the matter would be delivered in the new year.