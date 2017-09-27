Julien-Grant is the U Sports Special Teams Player of the Week

U-Sports have named their football players of the week, and receiver Kaoin Julien-Grant has been recognized after a big win against Bishop’s this past Saturday. Julien-Grant was the AUS Special Teams player of the week, and now has been recognized nationally after an impressive weekend.

Julien-Grant had 312 all-purpose yards in the game, bringing him to 798 yards on the season, good for tops in the AUS and third in the country.