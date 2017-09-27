Julien-Grant is the U Sports Special Teams Player of the Week

Posted at 2:18 pm on September 27, 2017 | Filed Under: Sports

U-Sports have named their football players of the week, and receiver Kaoin Julien-Grant has been recognized after a big win against Bishop’s this past Saturday. Julien-Grant was the AUS Special Teams player of the week, and now has been recognized nationally after an impressive weekend.
Julien-Grant had 312 all-purpose yards in the game, bringing him to 798 yards on the season, good for tops in the AUS and third in the country.


Return to the Sports Page

Return to the Sports Page