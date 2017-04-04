Keating to seek NDP Nomination in Cape Breton-Richmond

A west Arichat native is seeking nomination to represent the NDP in the next provincial election. Larry Keating, a native of West Arichat is looking to take the seat held by current Cape Breton-Richmond MLA, Michel Samson.

Keating is currently an instructor at the NSCC Marine Institute in Port Hawkesbury. Keating holds two degrees; a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Education from St.FX University. Keating says being a long-time resident of the area means he can be a proper voice for the people, and he can help reconnect the voters to the representatives.