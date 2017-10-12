Kell looking to compete in several Arm Wrestling competitions this season

Antigonish native Garry Kell is busy with another season competing in arm wrestling. Kell’s coming off a successful year in the sport, winning the national championship in Halifax in the under 75 kilo disabled men’s division for left and right arm. He also placed second in another class. He’s won five national titles in all.

Kell says he started competing in arm wrestling in 1992.

Kell plans to take in 5 or 6 competitions in the province over the next few months, including Truro this weekend. He hopes to defend his title at the nationals next year in Quebec City.