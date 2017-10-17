Keppoch Fall Fun Day marked by recognition of a Gaelic Poet and the acquisition of Additional Property
The Keppoch Mountain Recreation area in Antigonish County has dedicated a monument to Alexander MacDonald, one of the last great Gaelic poets of Nova
Scotia. The monument is located at the summit of Keppoch Mountain. The President of the Positive Action for Keppoch Society, John Chiasson says discussions about formally recognizing MacDonald in a tangible way on the mountain began several years ago.
The dedication ceremony took place during the Keppoch’s Fall Fun Day Sunday.
It was also announced at the Fall Fun Day at the Keppoch that 15 to 20 families who jointly owned land in the Cameron Lake area would be turning the property
over to Positive Action for Keppoch Society. A spokesperson for the landowners, Lucille Harper says it has decided to donate the property because of a desire to protect the area.
Discussions are also underway with other property owners near Cameron Lake interested in turning land over to the recreation area.