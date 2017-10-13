Keppoch planning a Fall Fun Day

The Keppoch will be holding its Fall Fun Day this weekend. It’s taking place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spokesman John Chiasson says lots of activities are planned.

Chiasson says at 2 o’clock, there will be a dedication of a monument to the Keppoch Bard, Alexander MacDonald, one of the last great Gaelic poets in Nova Scotia.

There will be a fat tire bike demonstration, the pump track will be open, and there’s also scavenger hunts for the children.