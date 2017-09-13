Keppoch The Last Wake coming to Mabou and Pictou

The latest production from the Society of the Ships of 1801 is going on the road this weekend.  It is called “Keppoch the Last Wake; Stories and Songs from a Ceilidh House”.  There will be two performances; Saturday at 7 at Strathspey Place in Mabou and Sunday at 2 at the DeCoste Centre in Pictou.
Producer Duncan MacDonald says the show was well received this summer in Antigonish.
MacDonald says this show is set about a year later from the 2016 production, “Keppoch Kitchen Party”.  Everyone gathers for a 50th anniversary party, when news comes that a neighbour has died.  The production transitions to a celebration of the neighbour’s life, as his stories and songs are remembered and shared.    Tickets for the shows are available at the Strathspey Place and DeCoste Centre web sites.


