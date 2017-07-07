LeBlanc embarks on a busy schedule as Lieutenant-Governor

 Nova Scotia’s new Lieutenant Governor Arthur LeBlanc says Education and Seniors maintaining a healthy lifestyle will be two priorities during his term.  LeBlanc, a

Lieutenant-Governor Arthur LeBlanc

Richmond County native says he intends to encourage young people to pursue college or university beyond high school.  LeBlanc says he will also stress regular exercise by seniors in hopes of living longer in their own homes.

LeBlanc is the first Acadian to ever serve as the Queen’s representative in Nova Scotia.  LeBlanc says he realizes his appointment carries some additional significance.
LeBlanc says it has been a whirlwind since his installation last week, and has attended a number of public functions.  The Lieutenant-Governor hosts about 170 events at Government House annually, and attends another 250 functions in locations across Nova Scotia.


