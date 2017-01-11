Libraries in Pictou and Antigonish Counties are designated as Newcomer Welcome Centres

Public libraries in Pictou and Antigonish Counties have a new designation to acknowledge its assistance to new residents. At a ceremony today in New Glasgow, the libaries in the two counties were officially recognized as Newcomer Welcome Centres. It’s a collaboration involving the Chambers of Commerce in the two counties, the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library as well as community groups and local businesses. The initiative includes information to assist new residents in the area on the regional library’s web site.

The Chief Librarian of the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library, Eric Stackhouse, says many libraries have become welcome hubs for newcomers.

In Pictou County, Stackhouse says through it’s partnership with the Multicultural Association, it’s holding conversation and cafe clubs.