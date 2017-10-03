Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital announces ER changes

The emergency room at Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital in Tatamagouche will close four hours earlier during the week. That means between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday to Friday there will be no emergency services at the hospital.

The changes were made per recommendations from local physicians. While the emergency department won’t be open, doctors will still be able to see patients by appointment at the after-hours clinic.

An RN and paramedic will continue to be available during the overnight hours beginning at 8 p.m. until 8 a.m.