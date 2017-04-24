Local member of the Council to Improve Classroom Conditions says new attendance rules will help support students and families

New attendance rules to address high absentee rates and reduce student tardiness are in the works for Nova Scotia’s public schools. The group has created a tiered system that helps students who skip or miss classes.
Sean Barker is a member of the Council to Improve Classroom Conditions, and teaches in Antigonish. He says this new policy will be beneficial for students who can’t make it to classes:
Barker says the council will be releasing a large report at the end of next week that will show the results from the last few rounds of meetings held.


