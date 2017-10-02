Local RCMP Officer honoured in receiving a National Award
An Antigonish County RCMP officer has won a national award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada. Constable Robert Kavanaugh was of two police
Cst. Kavanaugh (centre) holding his MADD Canada Terry Ryan Memorial Award alongside Patricia Hynes-Coates, National President of MADD Canada (left) and Andrew Murie, CEO of MADD Canada (right). Photo was taken at the MADD Canada 2017 National Leadership Conference in Toronto.
officers presented with the Terry Ryan Memorial Award at a ceremony in Toronto recently. The national award remembers Constable Terry Ryan, a police officer who died in an alcohol-related two-car collision on his way from from a police function in Ontario
Kavanaugh is being recognized for his efforts in reducing impaired driving. He trains officers in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. As a Drug Recognition Expert Instructor he educates officers to become experts in recognizing drug impairment. He also shares his knowledge to local groups and assisting with MADD Canada checkpoints.