Local residents gather to mark First Anniversary of Chronicle Herald Strike
January 24, 2017
the one year anniversary of the Chronicle Herald strike.
The Halifax Typographical Union went on strike last Jan. 23, resulting in sixty-one newsroom staff walking off the job over a contract that included wage rollbacks and other cuts.
Beswick hopes that negotiations go well over the coming days to resolve this year long strike. The union said they are seeking to renew negotiations after lawyers from both sides met for informal discussions.