Local residents gather to mark First Anniversary of Chronicle Herald Strike

Posted at 8:52 am on January 24, 2017 | Filed Under: News

Community members, fellow union members and a striking worker marched through downtown Antigonish Monday to mark

Protesters gather in Antigonish to mark one year anniversary of the start of the Chronicle Herald Strike

the one year anniversary of the Chronicle Herald strike.

The Halifax Typographical Union went on strike last Jan. 23, resulting in sixty-one newsroom staff walking off the job over a contract that included wage rollbacks and other cuts.

Local writer for the Herald, Aaron Beswick was pleased to see support.

Beswick hopes that negotiations go well over the coming days to resolve this year long strike. The union said they are seeking to renew negotiations after lawyers from both sides met for informal discussions.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page