Local Students among recipients of Irving Shipbuilding Bursaries

12 students from across the province who attend Nova Scotia Community College are receiving bursaries from Irving Shipbuilding to cover their tuition. The students, who all work in fields related to the shipbuilding sector, including metal & pipe fabrication, electrical construction and industrial studies.

Locally, Matthew Smith of the Strait Campus, Savanna Langille and Thomas McCulloch of the Pictou Campus and Sachelle MacLennan from Mabou will be recepients of $3,220 renewable scholarships.

This is the second group of students to receive money from the Irving Shipbuilding Centre of Excellence, which is managed by the NSCC.