Locals trying to make Q

As rosters begin to take shape for QMJHL teams, a few local players find themselves still being considered for the teams, as rosters will be finalised by weeks end. Some locals who were drafted this year and find themselves in good position include Logan Chisholm who was picked by Bathurst, Ryan MacLellan with the Eagles, Jacob Hudson in Moncton and Colten Ellis with Rimouski still find themselves on the rosters.

Most teams say they will have their roster nailed down by the end of the week, and these locals hope to find themselves on the ice when the season begins.