MacDonald, Fermin, Whyte named X-Men Football Players of the Week

X-Men Football have named their players of the week following a 38-24 loss at home against Acadia. Offensive player of the game honours went to Greg MacDonald, who had 108 total yards with 9 receptions. Nathaniel Fermin picked up the defensive player of the week nod wth a game high 8.5 tackles. Fermin leads the team overall in tackles this season. Finally, long snapper Gordon Whyte was named special teams athlete of the week. Aside from the long snapping duties, the linebacker played a key game tackling and blocking on the punt return defense team.

The X-Men football team have a bye week before they hit the road to play Bishop’s on the 23rd.