MacDonald looking forward to 2017 at St. FX

St. FX President Dr. Kent MacDonald says 2017 promises to be an exciting year for the university. He says construction will begin in the spring on Mulroney Hall in the upper campus. There will also be new program offerings for students, including public policy and governance, and a Bachelor Arts and Science in Health.

MacDonald says the Coady International Institute will be busy in the coming year.

MacDonald says work will continue on increasing donations to the Xaverian fund.

MacDonald also says early numbers from students applying to St. FX are strong