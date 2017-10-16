MacFarlane settling in for a busy Fall Session of the Legislature

With the Legislature in it’s fourth week, MLA’s continue to find ways to improve the province, especially within the justice portfolio. Since resuming the fall session, the Nova Scotia government has narrowed the definition of cyber bullying in an attempt to pass the legislation.

The justice portfolio falls onto Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane’s lap, and she says it has been busy because of different acts that are being pushed through the house:

MacFarlane says discussion has been picking up surrounding marijuana legalization in the country as well. MacFarlane says she is hopeful that her reintroduced ‘Clean Air Act” will be able to make it’s way past a second reading this sitting.