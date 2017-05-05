Macgillivray says school funding from the province needs to be revamped

With the recent scare of school closures in the Antigonish area, one local candidate in the provincial election is looking at ways to address the outdated system. Moraig Macgillivray is the NDP candidate for the upcoming election, and attended many of the meetings held locally when school closures were being discussed.

Macgillivray believes the current formula for funding schools doesn’t work for areas such as Antigonish. A board receiving money based on enrollment means rural school boards struggle to keep their head above water, which means the students suffer:

Other campaign promises from Macgillivray include reversing cuts to nursing homes and putting more investments into the health care system.