MacIsaac Hall Residence at St. FX University to be vacant for 2017-2018 Academic Year
Posted at 10:45 am on July 10, 2017 | Filed Under: News
One St. FX University student residence will be left empty when classes resume in the fall. The University has decided not to open MacIssac Hall, a first year residence.
Students scheduled to live in MacIsaac Hall will be relocated to other residences on campus. The University’s Vice-President of Finance and Administration, Andrew Beckett, says after looking at residence occupancy rates at St. FX, it was decided that MacIsaac Hall wasn’t needed for the upcoming school year.