MacMaster concerned about proposed federal tax changes for small business

Tuesday’s budget announcement reveals some help towards health care and pre-primary education, but one MLA is worried about new federal regulations that will negatively impact business owners in the Province.

PC MLA Allan MacMaster says that tax changes would be detrimental to local businesses in the Inverness area, and could force more people from the area. MacMaster says this would be a change that could negatively impact all Canadians:

Premier Stephen McNeil has expressed concerns over the federal tax proposal, and met with Minister Bill Morneau last week to express concerns. MacMaster says he hopes that the province will listen to the concerns of residents and oppose the proposed changes.