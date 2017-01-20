MacMaster reflects on the past year in Inverness County

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says there has been great change in his riding over the course of 2016. In particular, MacMaster says that positive work is being done for health care in Inverness.

MacMaster is most proud of changes that happened at the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital. Progress was made at the Inverness Hospital as kidney dialysis was expanded from 3 days to 6 days each week. Diabetes affects 1 in 3 people in Inverness County and the demand for kidney dialysis has been growing as the average age of the Nova Scotia population increases.

MacMaster says that having more services offered at the hospital mean less driving and expenses for people in the community.

Having more hours for kidney dialysis at the hospital is particularly helpful, given how tiring the procedure can be for patients.