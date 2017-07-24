Man dies at Port Hood Beach

The Inverness District RCMP are investigating the death of a 59 year old male who passed away at an Inverness County Beach. On Saturday afternoon, the RCMP responded to a call of a swimmer who needed assistance to get back to shore in Port Hood.

The man’s wife, 64, brought him to shore, and after several attempts at resuscitation, he was pronounced dead. The woman was later transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The matter is still under investigation and RCMP will be working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.