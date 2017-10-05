Man dies in single vehicle crash on Cabot Trail

Just before 9 p.m. last evening, the Chéticamp RCMP responded to a call reporting a single vehicle collision on the Cabot Trail. Three men had been in a truck, which lost control and left the road and overturned in the ditch .

A 21 year old man from Pleasant Bay, was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver and other passenger were not hurt.

The driver of the vehicle was given a 7-day suspension for alcohol consumption. An RCMP Collision Analyst was called to examine the scene to determine the cause of the collision. The Cabot Trail was reduced to one lane until 4 a.m.