Man reported missing in Cheticamp area has died

A the body of a person who was reported missing Thursday has been discovered. Barry Courtemanche of Cheticamp had been missing since Wednesday morning, and he was found deceased Thursday at approximately 3:30 PM.

Foul play is not suspected. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death. The RCMP were assisted by a DNR helicopter, the RCMP police dog services and several search and rescue teams.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance, shares and retweets on social media