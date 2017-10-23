Man reported missing in Cheticamp area has died

A the body of a person who was reported missing Thursday has been discovered. Barry Courtemanche of Cheticamp had been missing since Wednesday morning, and he was found deceased Thursday at approximately 3:30 PM.
Foul play is not suspected. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death. The RCMP were assisted by a DNR helicopter, the RCMP police dog services and several search and rescue teams.
The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance, shares and retweets on social media


