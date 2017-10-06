Maritime Launch Services working towards goal of Establishing a Spaceport in Guysborough

Progress is being made towards development of a space port in the Canso area according to the companies president. Steve Matier says that Maritime Launch Services has been working feverishly to complete environmental assessments, signing deals with partners and listening to public feedback.

Matier says that the process is slow for submitting assessments, but the group is working hard to achieve their goal of groundbreaking in the Spring of 2018:

Matier says that he and other representatives from MLS will be holding a public engagement session in Canso on October 14th to gather more information from the public. One issue MLS is seeking to clarify is the moose population in the area where they intend to launch the Cyclone 4M Rockets.