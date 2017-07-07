Mark Martin is ready to race in the IWK 250

We’re one week away from the IWK 250 weekend officially kicking off, and NASCAR Hall of Famer, Mark Martin is geared up for his trip to Nova Scotia. Martin will race in next Saturday’s IWK 250 against a stout field of 39 drivers, but it’s his first race in three and a half years.

Martin says he is looking forward to getting behind the wheel of a car again for 250 green flag laps:

Martin says he and his wife have set aside time to do some sightseeing while in Nova Scotia. 989 XFM is a proud supporter of the IWK 250.