Marney Simmons to run for New Democrats in Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie

The former Mayor of Mulgrave is taking a step into Provincial politics – whenever the election is called. Marney Simmons was uncontested and nominated to be the NDP candidate for Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie.

Simmons has been a resident of Mulgrave and the Strait area for the last 13 years, and supports NDP Leader, Gary Burrill’s vision of social investment.

Simmons will be running against Liberal incumbent Lloyd Hines.