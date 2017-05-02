McNeil visits Antigonish area on the first full day of the Campaign
Posted at 9:50 am on May 2, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Antigonish Liberal incumbent Randy Delorey, who stood by the premier’s side during his visit, touched on the new preschool program included in McNeils action plan. The three point seven million dollar allocation hopes to add 30 new pre-primary programs for 4-year olds, which Delorey says will be crucial in helping young families.
Although it’s early in the campaign season, Delorey says he already has a busy month ahead as he and the other candidates prepare for the May 30th election.