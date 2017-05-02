McNeil visits Antigonish area on the first full day of the Campaign

The Liberal Leader was in Antigonish Monday for a stop on his campaign trail highlighting investments from the Liberal Government into the local area. Stephen MacNeil talked about highway twinning, investments in health care, as well as a new gravel road plan.

MacNeil says this new gravel road investment is necessary for the rural roads in Antigonish and surrounding counties:

Antigonish Liberal incumbent Randy Delorey, who stood by the premier’s side during his visit, touched on the new preschool program included in McNeils action plan. The three point seven million dollar allocation hopes to add 30 new pre-primary programs for 4-year olds, which Delorey says will be crucial in helping young families. http://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/RANDY-PRIMARY-PROGRAM.mp3 Although it’s early in the campaign season, Delorey says he already has a busy month ahead as he and the other candidates prepare for the May 30th election.

McNeil also made stops in Lincolnville, Guysborough, and Sherbrooke in his swing through Northeastern Nova Scotia.