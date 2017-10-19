Michelin Development expands to Inverness and Richmond Counties

Michelin Development has expanded their innovative community program that will benefit small business owners throughout Northern Nova Scotia. Michelin is offering a loan program through seven counties in the province, including Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, Pictou and Richmond.

John Tully is President of the Michelin Development Company and says that his group would work with local community groups to help your business grow:

The expanded program in the past has granted 70 small businesses loans amounting 1.4 million dollars. The loans support the purhcase of capital equipment, process improvement programs and marketing.