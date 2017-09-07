Mi’kmaq Flag raised as a Permanent Flag at St. FX University
Posted at 3:32 pm on September 7, 2017 | Filed Under: News
The Mi’kmaq flag is now permanently flying on the St. FX University campus. At a special ceremony before a packed house at the Coady International Institute’s
Dennis Hall, the Mi’kmaq flag was officially raised. At the same time, the flag was unfurled outside at Morrison Hall.
St. FX President Kent MacDonald says having the Mi’kmaq flag flying year-round on campus signifies many things.
A number of Mi’kmaq leaders, university officials and student representatives participated in the ceremony.
Paqtnkek Chief Paul Prosper says having the Mi’kmaq flag permanently flown on campus is a historical event.
For the past couple of years, the Mi’kmaq flag was flown during October to mark Mi’kmaq History Month. Last spring, the university adopted a flag policy that stipulates the Canadian, Nova Scotia, St. FX and Mi’kmaq flags would be flown permanently on campus.
